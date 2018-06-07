The JEE (Advanced) results 2018 are scheduled to be declared on June 10, and there will be no delay in the release of the results of this year’s JEE (Advanced) exam, as the Gujarat High Court refused to stay the results of the exam.

However, the result of the JEE (Advanced) exam will be “subject to further orders that may be passed on the next date” said Justice Biren Vaishnav.

Three candidates, Anurag Jha, Chandni Tomar and Rajesh Rai, had filed petitions claiming that clarification on the JEE (Advanced) instructions issued after the exam “substantially altered” those instruction given 20 minutes before the JEE (Advanced) exam.

Their claim also raises questions regarding the fairness of the admission process, since they believe that the results which are based on the new instructions could seriously alter the all-India rankings.

The Gujarat High Court has said that the announcement of results of the JEE (Advanced) has all-India ramifications. Seat allocation for the JEE (Advanced) is expected to be declared on June 19.