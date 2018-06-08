The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified about its 2018 recruitment with details about the UPSC NDA and NA (II) exam. The UPSC is looking to fill 383 posts in the National Defence Academy and the Naval Academy. The last date to apply is July 2nd.

The breakup of vacancies has also been revealed. There will be 339 vacancies in the National Defence Academy (208 for the Army, 39 for the Navy and 92 for the Air Force), and 44 vacancies in the Naval Academy.

To be eligible to apply for the UPSC NDA, NA (II) exam 2018, candidates must have cleared their 12th or HSC exams. Candidates who are appearing for the 12th Class exams are also allowed to apply for the UPSC NDA an NA posts.

Candidates who wish to apply for the UPSC NDA and NA exams 2018 must pay the fee of Rs.100. However, no fee is prescribed for candidates belonging to SC and ST categories. The exam fee can be paid online via SBI net banking or through credit or debit card. Candidates can also deposit cash in any SBI branch and will need to print the system generated Pay-in-slip during Part-II registration. The last date for Pay-by-cash mode is July 1st.

UPSC NDA, NA (II) exam 2018 - Important Dates

Activity Date (tentative) Last date for application 6pm on July 2nd, 2018 Downloading admit card Three weeks before exam Date of exam September 9th, 2018 Result of written exam December 2018

How to apply for UPSC NDA, NA (II) exam 2018

Log on to the official UPSC recruitment website. Click on the link that says “Online application for various examinations of UPSC”. You will be directed to a new page. Click on the link for the Part-I Registration. Read the terms and conditions carefully and click on Yes. You will be directed to the registration form and can begin the UPSC application process.

To view the UPSC notification on the NDA and NA (II) exam, click here.