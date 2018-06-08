RBI amends Gold Monetisation Scheme to make it more attractive

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made a few changes to the Gold Monetisation Scheme (GMS), in order to make it more attractive.

The changes are aimed at making it easier to open a gold deposit account.

The RBI said that short-term deposits should be treated as bank’s on-balance sheet liability.

Short-term subsidised crop loan to be under DBT mode: RBI

Interest subsidy scheme on short-term crop loans of up to Rs 3 lakh will be implemented through the DBT mode from the current financial year, the RBI has said.

The government has set aside Rs.15,000 crore for 2018-19 towards interest subvention for short-term crop loans.

According to the scheme, farmers will be able to avail of short-term crop loans of up to Rs.3 lakh at the subsidized interest rate of 7%, which could go down further to 4% on prompt repayment.

Sports Ministry approves upward revision of pension to meritorious sportspersons

The Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Rajyavardhan Rathore, has approved the increased in pension to meritorious sportspersons.

Under the revision, the rate of pension on winning medals in international sports events has been doubled.

Medallists at the Olympic/Para-Olympic Games will get Rs.20,000, while a gold medallist at World Cup/World Championship in Olympic and Asian Games disciplines will get Rs.16,000.

Mithali Raj becomes first Indian cricketer to score 2,000 T20I runs

Mithali Raj has become the first Indian cricketer to score 2,000 runs in T20I cricket.

She achieved the feat during India’s Women’s T20 Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka in Kuala Lumpur.

On her way to scoring 2,015 runs in 74 T20Is, she has hit 14 half-centuries.

In contrast, Virat Kohli hasn’t even managed the feat, with 1,983 T20I runs to his name.

Government extends timeline of Dam Rehabilitation & Improvement Project

The government has extended the deadline for the completion of the Dam Rehabilitation & Improvement Project (DRIP).

It has also approved the revised cost estimate of Rs.3,466 crore for the project.

Indian Navy successfully evacuates 38 stranded Indian nationals from Yemen