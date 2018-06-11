The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday, June 8th, issued admit cards for its Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination 2018 on its official website. The UPSC IES and ISS e-admit cards can be downloaded now from upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC IES and ISS exams are scheduled to be held from June 29th to July 1st. The notification for the recruitment of 14 Junior Time Scale positions for Indian Economic Service and 32 for Indian Statistical Service was released on March 21st this year.

Here is how to download admit cards for UPSC IES and ISS 2018 exams

Click on the direct link to download UPSC IES/ISS admit cards. Click on the link under ‘To Download e-Admit Card’. Read the instructions carefully and click ‘Yes’. Select either ‘Registration ID’ or ‘Roll Number’. Enter all the details and click on ‘Submit’. The UPSC IES/ISS admit card 2018 will be displayed and can be printed out.

The UPSC had released the exam schedule for the exam on May 4th, 2018 which is as follows.

UPSC IES/ISS 2018 exam dates Date Subject Time 29.06.2018 (Friday) General English

General Studies

9 AM to 12 noon

2 PM to 5 PM 30.06.2018 (Saturday) General Economics-I

Statistics-I (Objective)



General Economics-II

Statistics-II (Objective) 9 AM to 12 noon

9 AM to 11 AM



2 PM to 5 PM

2 PM to 4 PM 01.07.2018 (Sunday) General Economics-III

Statistics-III



Indian Economics

Statistics-IV 9 AM to 12 noon

9 AM to 12 noon



2 PM to 5 PM

2 PM to 5 PM



The exam on June 29th is common for both IES and ISS candidates. All economics-related papers on other dates are for IES recruitment while statistics-related papers are for ISS recruitment. The UPSC IES/ISS 2018 exam will be conducted in 19 cities across India.

Candidates with a Post-Graduate Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics were eligible to apply for the positions at the Indian Economic Service (IES).

For the Indian Statistical Service (ISS), candidates must have obtained a Bachelor’s Degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subjects, or a Master’s degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics.