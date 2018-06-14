The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the registration process for the CBSE 10 and 12th Compartment Exam. The board will conduct the CBSE Compartment examination in the latter half of the month of July 2018. All CBSE students who have been placed in the compartment category as per their CBSE results 2018 will have to apply for the exam.

Students from CBSE-affiliated schools who have been placed in the compartment category in their results, which essentially means that they have to sit for a re-exam, are advised to approach their schools, which will facilitate them with the Compartment registration process. Private students or students who have not been able to clear the exam even at their second attempt are supposed to approach the board directly.

Private students: How to apply for CBSE Compartment exam 2018

Class 12th:

Private candidates who were declared as compartment in two subjects can appear for the compartment exam in any one subject in which they are placed as compartment.

Private candidates who have been declared as passed, but could not clear one subject can appear in the subject in which they have been declared as compartment.

This will be the last chance for private candidates who had appeared for the examination held in March 2017 but could not clear the exam.

Class 10th:

All students who have been declared as compartment in one or two subjects can apply for the compartment exam in any one subject in which they have received a compartment.

CBSE Compartment exam important dates 2018

The process of submitting applications for the CBSE 10th and 12th Compartment exam 2018 began on June 12th; the last date to apply for the CBSE Compartment 2018 exam is June 21st. Parents need to register online for the exam and submit the application copy directly to the CBSE Regional Office or post it to the regional office within 7 days.

The board will release admit cards for the CBSE 10th and 12th Compartment exam in the second week of July and students will be able to download it from the official CBSE website.

CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment exam 2018 fee payment

Parents need to pay a fee of Rs.200 if they are directly submitting CBSE Compartment registrations to the Delhi office. If they send applications by post, they will have to add Rs.55 as postal charges. A late fee of Rs.1,000 is applicable if the application is processed after June 21st, but before June 27th. The late fee is Rs.5,000 if processed between June 28th and June 30th.

How to register for the CBSE 2018 compartment exam