Prepare for the SBI PO exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SBI PO exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the bank exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SBI PO exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

English

1. Which of the phrases below should replace the phrase given in bold to make the sentence grammatically correct?

The military has highly sophisticated simulators on which soldiers train.

(A) which soldiers train on

(B) on which soldiers have trains

(C) which the soldiers do train

(D) on which the soldiers have been trained

(E) no correct required

Ans: E

2. Which of the phrases below should replace the phrase given in bold to make the sentence grammatically correct?

To practice any art properly require extraordinarily patience – especially at the beginning.

(A) required extraordinarily patient

(B) requires extraordinary patience

(C) requiring extraordinary patience

(D) requiring extraordinarily patient

(E) no correct required

Ans: B

3. How many meaningful English words can be formed with the letters LGEU using each letter only once in each word?

(A) None (B) One (c) Two (D) Three (E) More than three

Ans: C

Quantitative Analysis

4. In what ratio must a grocer mix two varieties of pulses costing Rs. 15 and Rs. 20 per kg respectively so as to get a mixture worth Rs. 16.50 kg?

(A) 3:7 (B) 5:7 (C) 7:3 (D) 7:5 (E) None of these

Ans: C

5. The product of two co-prime numbers is 117. Their LCM should be…

(A) 1 (B) 117 (C) equal to their HCF (D) Cannot be calculated (E) None of these

Ans: B

6. 815.002 + 29.98 - 53.998 + 3.01² = ?

(A) 820 (B) 880 (C) 840 (D) 800 (E) 750

Ans: D

7. Surf gave 25% of her monthly salary to her mother. From the remaining salary, she paid 15% towards rent and 25%, she kept aside for her monthly expenses. The remaining amount she kept in bank account. The sum of the amount she kept in bank and that she gave to her mother was Rs.42,000/-. What was her monthly salary?

(A) Rs.50,000/-

(B) Rs.60,000/-

(C) Rs.65,000/-

(D) Rs.64,000/-

(E) Rs.72,000/-

Ans: B

Logical Reasoning

8. Which of the following expressions will be true, if the expression R > O = A >S < T is definitely true?

(A) O > T

(B) S < R

(C) T > A

(D) S = O

(E) T < R

Ans: B

General Awareness

9. A Direct Selling Agent (DSA) is required to be adept in

(A) Surrogate marketing

(B) Training skills

(C) Communication skills

(D) Market Research

(E) OTC Marketing

Ans: C

10. Prof. Muhammad Yunus, the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize 2006, is the exponent of which of the following concepts in the filed of banking?

(A) Core Banking (B) Micro Credit (C) Retail Banking (D) Real Time Gross Settlement (E) Internet Banking