Make sure you are prepared for the SBI Clerk exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. We bring you a few questions from previous years’ SBI Clerk question papers, as well as the answers, so that you are ready to take the bank exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SBI clerical exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Logical reasoning

1. If the digits in the number 86435192 are arranged in ascending order, what will be the difference between the digits which are second from the right and fourth from the left in the new arrangements?

(A) One (B) Two (C) Three (D) Four (E) None Ans : (D)

Ans: D

2. Study the following set of numbers and answer the question:

489 – 541 – 654 – 953 – 983

If five is subtracted from each of the numbers, which of the following numbers will be the difference between the second digit of second highest number and the second digit of the highest number ?

(A) Zero (B) 3 (C) 1 (D) 4 (E) 2

Ans: B

Quantitative analysis

3. A car runs at the speed of 50 kms per hour when not serviced and runs at 60 kms per hour when serviced. After servicing the car covers a certain distance in 6 hours. How much time will the car take to cover the same distance when not serviced?

(A) 8·2 hours

(B) 6·5 hours

(C) 8 hours

(D) 7·2 hours

(E) None of these

Ans: D

4. 11.304 × (6.839 − 4.331) = ?

(A) 30 (B) 45 (C) 16 (D) 52 (E) 12

Ans: A

5. Which of the following is a prime number?

(A) 34 (B) 11 (C) 45 (D) 35 (E) 12

Ans: B

General awareness

6. Promotion in Marketing means—

(A) passing an examination

(B) elevation from one grade to another

(C) selling the products through various means

(D) selling the product in specific areas

(E) None of these

Ans: C

7. Which of the following is a global international organisation dealing with the rules of trade between nations?

(A) IMF (B) IDA (C) UNO (D) WTO (E) UNESCO

Ans. D

8. Who amongst the following is an American business magnate, investor and philanthropist, Chairman & CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, who is widely considered the most successful investor of the 20th century?

(A) Duncan Fletcher (B) Warren Buffett (C) Warren Anderson (D) Niera Radia (E) None of these

Ans: B

English

9. Choose the word that best fits the meaning of the sentence as a whole.

Elephants are the largest living land animals __ earth today.

(A) in (B) and (C) on (D) like (C) at

Ans: C

10. Choose the word which is most similar in meaning to the word.

RATHER

(A) regular (B) quite (C) instead (D) but (E) known