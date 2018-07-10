Prepare for the SBI PO exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SBI PO exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the bank exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SBI PO exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Quantitative & Numerical analysis

1. In the following series of numbers, what should come at the place of the missing number

14, 8, 9, 14.5, 30, ?

(A) 72

(B) 73

(C) 74

(D) 75

(E) 76

Ans: E

2. 5466.97 - 3245.01 + 1122.99 = ? + 2309.99

(A) 1130

(B) 1000

(C) 1100

(D) 1030

(E) 1060

Ans: D

3. The ratio between the heights of two cylinders is 3:5. Their volumes are in the ratio 27:80. Find the ratio between their radii.

(A) 1/2

(B) 2/3

(C) 3/4

(D) 4/5

(E) None of the above

Ans: C

4. Thirty-five percent of 740 is 34 more than a number. What is two-fifth of that number?

(A) 45

(B) 90

(C) 180

(D) 120

(E) None of these

Ans: B

Logical reasoning

5. In a certain code language ‘green grass everywhere’ is written as ‘dik pa sok’ and ‘cow eats grass’ is written as ‘nok ta pa’. How is cow written in that code language?

(A) nok

(B) ta

(C) nok or ta

(D) Data inadequate

(E) None of the above

Ans: C

6. Among A, B, C, D and E, each having different weight, D is heavier than only A, and C is lighter than B and E. Who among them is the heaviest?

(A) B

(B) E

(C) C

(D) Data inadequate

(E) None of these

Ans: D

7. In the following question, three alternatives are same in a certain way and so form a group. Find the odd one out.

(A) Cello

(B) Guitar

(C) Flute

(D) Violin

(E) None of the above

Ans: C

8. Rashmi has 14th from the right end in a row of 40 girls. What is her position from the left end?

(A) 25th

(B) 27th

(C) 21st

(D) Can’t be determined

(E) None of these

Ans: B

English

9. Which of the phrases below should replace the phase in bold to make the sentence grammatically correct.

Each individual knows how to protected one own life and it should be left to his discretion.

(A) Protected by own

(B) Protect by own

(C) Protect his own

(D) Protected his own

(E) No change required

Ans: C

10. How many meaningful English words can be made with the letters DLEI using each letter only once in each word?

(A) None

(B) One

(C) Two

(D) Three

(E) More than three