Prepare for the SBI Clerk exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SBI clerical exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the banking exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SBI Clerk exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

English

1. Read the sentence below to find out whether there is any error in it. The error, if any, will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is (E).

In present the (A)/ prices of food grains (B)/ are high all (C)/ over the world. (D) No error (E)

Ans: A

2. Read the sentence below to find out whether there is any error in it. The error, if any, will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is (E).

Mala has the (A)/ ability to handle (B)/ many tasks at (C)/ the same time (D) No error (E)

Ans: E

3. Which of the phrases (A), (B), (C) and (D) given below should replace the phrases given in bold in the following sentences to make the sentence grammatically meaningful and correct.

Finding himself in financial difficulty, he came forward me for help and advice.

(A) came across

(B) is come upto

(C) came to

(D) comes with

(E) No correction required

Ans: C

General awareness

4. Barack Hussain Obama belongs to which of the following political parties?

(A) Republican

(B) Democratic

(C) Labour

(D) American National Congress

(E) None of these

Ans: B

5. Who amongst the following is the author of the book ‘The Exile’?

(A) B. G. Verghese

(B) Philip Roth

(C) Aravind Adiga

(D) Navtej Saran

(E) None of these

Ans: D

6. Which of the following is NOT a Govt. Sponsored organization?

(A) Small Industries Development Bank of India

(B) NABARD

(C) National Housing Bank

(D) ICICI Bank

(E) All are Govt. sponsored

Ans: D

Quantitative aptitude

7. 47 + 345 ÷ 15 × 2 = ?

(A) 68

(B) 93

(C) 59

(D) 71

(E) None of these

Ans: B

8. The area of circle is 2,464 square metres. What will its circumference be?

(A) 132 metres

(B) 176 metres

(C) 232 metres

(D) 272 metres

(E) 109 metres

Ans: B

Marketing aptitude

9. ‘Conversion’ means

(A) to convert losses in to profits

(B) to convert profits into losses

(C) to change a product suitably to suit each customer

(D) to convert a prospect into a buyer

(E) selling products and services of a company

Ans: D

10. Marketing techniques include

(A) good arguing skills

(B) good joking skills

(C) effective negotiation skills

(D) walking skills

(E) story telling skills