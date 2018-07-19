Prepare for the IBPS PO exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ IBPS PO exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the banking exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ IBPS PO exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

General awareness

1. Which of the following countries has been selected as the host of Commonwealth Games 2018?

(A) India

(B) Australia

(C) Pakistan

(D) South Africa

(E) Sri Lanka

Ans: B

2. In context with the Banking & Finance terminology what is the expansion of LTV?

(A) Liquidity Term Value

(B) Long Term Validity

(C) Loan to Variable

(D) Loan to Value

(E) Legal Term Variable

Ans: E

3. Every year, November 12 is observed as ______.

(A) World Veterans Day

(B) World Science Day

(C) World Pneumonia Day

(D) World Diabetes Day

(E) World Statistics Day

Ans: C

Quantitative aptitude

4. What will come in place of question mark (?) in the following equation?

4003 x 77 - 21045 = ? x 116

(A) 2477

(B) 2478

(C) 2467

(D) 2476

(E) 2766

Ans: D

5. What will come in place of question mark (?) in the following equation?

(4444/40) + (645/25) + (3991/26) = ?

(A) 280.4

(B) 290.4

(C) 295.4

(D) 285.4

(E) 275.4

Ans: B

English

6. In the following sentence, there are two blanks for which options have been given. Choose the most appropriate option.

The proposal has been ________ and will be sent to the cabinet for final ________.

(A) designed, process

(B) drafted, approval

(C) amend, sanction

(D) said, objection

(E) mentioned, figure

Ans: B

7. In the following sentence, there are two blanks for which options have been given. Choose the most appropriate option.

The fake diesel factory was being _______ under the _______ of a dairy.

(A) operated, operation

(B) captured, array

(C) functioned, alias

(D) run, garb

(E) activated, control

Ans: D

8. In the following sentence, there are two blanks for which options have been given. Choose the most appropriate option.

The singer, who has been very _______ about his faith in the party, also ______ at the grand event.

(A) vocal, performed

(B) strong, sang

(C) open, dance

(D) loud, came

(E) creative, present

Ans: A

Reasoning

Study the following information carefully and answer the given questions.

A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H are sitting around a circle facing the centre but not necessarily in the same order.

· B sits second to left of H’s husband. No female is an immediate neighbour of B.

· D’s daughter sits second to right of F. F is sister of G. F is not immediate neighbour of H’s husband.

· Only one person sits between A and F. A is the father of G. H’s brother of D sits to the immediate left of H’s mother. Only one person sits between H’s mother and E.

· Only one person sits between H and G. G is the mother of C. G is not an immediate neighbour of E.

9. What is the position of A with respect to his mother-in-law?

(A) Immediate left

(B) Third to the left

(C) Third to the right

(D) Second to the right

(E) Immediate right

Ans: D

10. Who amongst the following is D’s daughter?

(A) B

(B) C

(C) E

(D) G

(E) H