Prepare for the SBI Clerk exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SBI Clerk exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the banking exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SBI clerical exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Logical reasoning

1. If ‘Apple‘ is called ‘Orange‘, ‘Orange‘ is called ‘Peach‘, ’Peach‘ is called ‘Potato‘, ‘Potato‘ is called ‘Banana‘, ‘Banana‘ is called ‘Papaya‘ and -Papaya‘ is called -Guava‘, which of the following grows underground ?

(A) Potato

(B) Guava

(C) Apple

(D) Banana

(E) None of these

Ans: D

2. How many such pairs of letters are there in word ENGLISH, each of which has as many letters between its two letters as there are between them in the English alphabets?

(A) None

(B) One

(C) Two

(D) Three

(E) More than three

Ans: E

3. If in each number, all the three digits are arranged in ascending order, which of the following will be the lowest number?

(A) 489

(B) 541

(C) 654

(D) 953

(E) 783

Ans: B

Quantitative analysis

4. (2640 ÷ 48) × (2240 ÷ 35) = ?

(A) 3520

(B) 3515

(C) 3495

(D) 3490

(E) None of these

Ans: A

5. The ratio of ducks and frogs in a pond is 37 : 39 respectively. The average number of ducks and frogs in the pond is 152. What is the number of frogs in the pond?

(A) 148

(B) 152

(C) 156

(D) 144

(E) None of these

Ans: C

6. When 3626 is divided by the square of a number and the answer so obtained is multiplied by 32, the final answer obtained is 2368. What is the number?

(A) 7

(B) 36

(C) 49

(D) 6

(E) None of these

Ans: A

7. What will be the average of the following set of scores (rounded off to the nearest integer)?

62, 76, 42, 84, 21, 47, 28

(A) 57

(B) 54

(C) 51

(D) 62

(E) 66

Ans: C

Marketing

8. Service Marketing is the same as

(A) relationship marketing

(B) transaction marketing

(C) passive marketing

(D) internal marketing

(E) instant marketing

Ans: A

9. The target group for a car loan is

(A) all high income individuals

(B) all car dealers

(C) all students

(D) all BPL persons

(E) blind persons

Ans: A

General awareness

10. Which of the following organisations is the regulator of stock exchanges in India?

(A) RBI

(B) SIDBI

(C) SEBI

(D) NABARD

(E) IBA