Prepare for the IBPS Clerk exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ IBPS Clerk exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the banking exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ IBPS clerical exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

English

1. Choose the best word that fits in the meaning of both the sentences to make them grammatically correct and coherent.

(i) Governments in these countries should create education systems since ______ good schools the bulk of people entering the world force will not have the skills they need.

(ii) We cannot process colour, details of rapid changes in our surroundings _______ the cone shaped cells packed around the centre of the retina.

(A) lack

(B) missing

(C) efficient

(D) without

(E) absence

Ans: D

2. Which of the phrases given should replace the word/phrase marked in bold in the sentence below to make it grammatically correct? If the sentence is correct as it is given and no correction is required, mark ‘No correction required’ as the answer.

The craze for private hands has caught the fancy of the city’s residents.

(A) catch the fancily

(B) caught fancily

(C) catching fancy

(D) catch fancy

(E) No correction required

Ans: E

3. Which of the following is most nearly the same in meaning to the word ‘timid’?

(A) Sudden

(B) Scared

(C) Humble

(D) Distant

(E) Egoistic

Ans: B

Reasoning & quantitative aptitude

4. In which of the following numbers is the sum of all the three digits an even number?

(A) 753

(B) 538

(C) 269

(D) 476

(E) 814

Ans: B

5. In an examination, a student scores 6 marks for every correct answer and loses 4 marks for every wrong answer. If he attempted 80 questions and obtained 310 marks, how many questions did he attempt correctly?

(A) 59

(B) 67

(C) 63

(D) 65

(E) 61

Ans: C

6. If ‘1’ is subtracted from third digit in the each number of the following series, and the positions of the first and third digits are interchanged, which of the following will be the first digit of the third highest number thus formed?

476; 538; 289; 814; 753

(A) 3

(B) 5

(C) 7

(D) 8

(E) 9

Ans: B

Computer aptitude

7. __________ refers to the unauthorised copying and distribution of software.

(A) Hacking

(B) Software piracy

(C) Software literacy

(D) Cracking

(E) Copyright

Ans: B

8. Which of the following statements is a false conceiving file names?

(A) Every file in the same folder must have a unique name.

(B) The file name comes before the dot (.)

(C) File extension is another name for the type.

(D) The file extension comes before the dot (.) followed by the file name.

(E) Files may share the same name or the same extension, but not both at the same time

Ans: D

General awareness

9. The abbreviation ATS stands for:

(A) Anti Terrorism Sensor

(B) Anti Terrorist Set-up

(C) Anti Terrorist System

(D) Anti Terrorism Squad

(E) Anti Terrorism Scheme

Ans: D

10. In order to achieve financial inclusion goals, RBI has permitted opening of USBs. What is the full form of USB?

(A) Urban Small Branch

(B) Unique Safety Branch

(C) Ultra Small Branch

(D) Other than those given as options

(E) United Smaller Branches