Prepare for the SSC CGL exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SSC CGL exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the government exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SSC CGL exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Logical reasoning

1. In the following question, select the related letters from the given alternatives.

GLOW : FJNU : : PTEL : ?

(A) ORFN

(B) ORDJ

(C) ORJD

(D) OPNF

Ans: B

2. P and Q are brothers. P is the father of S. R is the only son of Q and is married to U. How is U related to S?

(A) Sister-in-law

(B) Mother-in-law

(C) Sister

(D) Mother

Ans: A

3. From the given alternative words, select the word which cannot be formed using the letters of the given word:

ADMINISTRATION

(A) STRAIN

(B) TRADITION

(C) SITUATION

(D) RATION

Ans: C

Mathematical ability

4. Raman can do a work in 5 days, Jatin can do the same work in 7 days and Sachin can do the same work in 9 days. If they do the same work together and they are paid Rs.2,860, then what is the share (in Rs.) of Raman?

(A) 1260

(B) 700

(C) 900

(D) 870

Ans: A

5. By selling a tape recorder for Rs.1,040 a man gains 4%. If he sells if for Rs.950, his loss will be:

(A) 4%

(B) 4.5%

(C) 5%

(D) 9%

Ans: C

English

6. In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the word similar in meaning to the word given.

SUCCULENT

(A) Sucking

(B) Soft

(C) Juicy

(D) Pale

Ans: C

7. Fill in the blank in the sentence given with an appropriate word.

Please do not __________ an offer made by the Chairman.

(A) deny

(B) refuse

(C) refrain

(D) refuge

Ans: B

General awareness

8. Who gave the ‘General Equilibrium Theory’?

(A) J. M. Keynes

(B) Leon Walras

(C) David Ricardo

(D) Adam Smith

Ans: B

9. Which one is the correct chronological order of the following events?

I. Quit India Movement

II. Shimla Conference

III. Poona Pact

IV. Cabinet Mission

(A) II, IV, I, III

(B) III, IV,II, I

(C) III, I, II, IV

(D) IV, II, III, I

Ans: C

10. What is the reason for the formation of a mirage in the desert?

(A) Refraction of light

(B) Reflection of light

(C) Total internal reflection of light

(D) Both Refraction and Total internal reflection of light