Prepare for the SBI PO exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SBI PO exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the banking exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SBI PO exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

English

1. Choose the set of words for the blanks that best suit the meaning of the sentence.

The numbers _________ by the legitimate online music service providers indicate that a growing number of users are _________ to buy music.

(A) morphed, ignoring

(B) labelled, thriving

(C) figured, fanatic

(D) painted, interested

(E) touted, willing

Ans: E

2. Which of the phrases given below each sentence should replace the phrase printed in bold in the sentence to make it grammatically correct?

The last few decades has seen a great deal of political instability in India.

(A) decade had seen

(B) decade has seen

(C) decades have seen

(D) decade have seen

(E) No correction required

Ans: C

Quantitative aptitude

3. In the following number series, what should come in the place of the missing number?

7.77 ; 85 ; 69 ; 101 ; 37 ; ?

(A) 105

(B) 125

(C) 146

(D) 165

(E) 185

Ans: D

4. A, B, and C started a business and invested in the ratio of 3:4:5. After 4 months, A withdrew 1/12th of the amount of what B and C invested. If the annual income was 9200, then what was the share of B?

(A) 3280

(B) 3480

(C) 3680

(D) 3880

(E) 4080

Ans: C

5. 32% of 860 x ? = 61920

(A) 252

(B) 255

(C) 215

(D) 205

(E) None of the others

Ans: E

6. 35.01% of 999 + 19.99% of 601 = ?

(A) 580

(B) 470

(C) 400

(D) 540

(E) 420

Ans: B

Logical reasoning

7. D is the mother of E, who is the sister of F. A is the father of C. B is wife of A. F is son of C. How is E related to A?

(A) Son

(B) Grandson

(C) Granddaughter

(D) Daughter

(E) None of these

Ans: C

8. In a certain code language, ‘economics is not money’ is written as ‘ka la ho ga’, ‘demand and supply economies’ is written as ‘mo ta pa ka’, ‘money makes only part’ is written as ‘zi la ne ki’, and ‘demand make supply economics’ is written as ‘zi mo ka ta’. What is the code for ‘money’ in the given code language?

(A) ga

(B) mo

(C) pa

(D) ta

(E) la

Ans: E

9. How many meaningful English words can be made with the letters IFEL, using each letter only once in each word?

(A) None

(B) One

(C) Two

(D) Three

(E) More than three

Ans: B

General awareness

10. Ladies special trains to be renamed with the name of _________.

(A) Bharat Bhoomi Specials

(B) Sonia Gandhi Specials

(C) Matri Bhoomi Specials

(D) Rajiv Gandhi Specials

(E) None of these