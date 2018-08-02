Prepare for the IBPS PO exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ IBPS PO exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ IBSP PO exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

General awareness

1. In the financial term “SWIFT”, what is ‘S’ stand for?

(A) Society

(B) Saving

(C) Scheme

(D) Securitization

(E) Standard

Ans: A

2. ________ often lead to oligopoly-like conditions because they discourage new competitors from entering a market.

(A) Antitrust

(B) Monopolize

(C) Capital intensive

(D) Economies of scale

(E) None of these

Ans: D

3. The electronic payment which is made by scanning a code through the mobile phone is known as _________.

(A) Barcode

(B) Bharat QR code

(C) Scan & Pay

(D) Point-of-Sale (POS)

(E) None of these

Ans: B

Quantitative aptitude

4. B is 200% more efficient than A and 50% as efficient as C. If all of them can work together for 2 days to complete the work, then in how many days can A alone complete the work?

(A) 10 days

(B) 12 days

(C) 4 days

(D) 6 days

(E) 8 days

Ans: B

5. Two vessels A and B have a mixture of milk and water. The ratio of quantity of vessel A to quantity of vessel B is 6:7. Both A and B contain equal quantity of water. The quantity of pure milk in vessel A and B respectively is 40L and 50L. Now the content of these two vessels A and B is put in another vessel, C. Find the ratio of milk and water in vessel C?

(A) 9:4

(B) 3:4

(C) 5:6

(D) 7:5

(E) 8:11

Ans: A

English

6. Read each sentence to find out whether there is an error in it. The error, if any, will be in one part of the sentence. If there is no error, the answer will be “no error”.

It was a long (A) / and uncomfortable journey (B) / but he managed (C) / to reach with time (D).

(A) A

(B) B

(C) C

(D) D

(E) No error

Ans: D

7. Direction: In the given question, four words are given of which two are most nearly the SAME or OPPOSITE in meaning. Find the two words and indicate your answer by marking the option which represents the correct combination.

(i) Fathomed (ii) Devastated (iii) Ruined (iv) Abrupt

(A) ii - iv

(B) ii - iii

(C) iii - iv

(D) i - iii

(E) i - iv

Ans: B

Reasoning ability

8. More than 10 people were sitting in a circular row facing the centre. R is 3rd to the left of L. 2 people are sitting between S and R. P is 2nd to the right of Q. 1 people sitting between L and Q. Less than 2 people are sitting between S and P. How many people are sitting in the circular arrangement?

(A) 14

(B) 16

(C) 12

(D) 18

(E) None of these

Ans: A

9. Direction: Find the wrong term in the series:

8.4, 8.2, 8.6, 7.8, 9.4, 6.4, 12.6

(A) 8.2

(B) 7.8

(C) 6.4

(D) 12.6

(E) 9.4

Ans: C

10. The question given below is followed by some statements. Read the question carefully and determine which of the given statements is/are necessary/required to answer the question.

In a school, 60% of boys and 40% of girls participated in a sports. How many boys are there in the school?

I. More than 300 boys are there. 120 girls participated in the sports.

II. The number of girls is there in the school is 25% more than the number of boys is participated in the sports.

(A) The data in statement I alone are sufficient to answer the question, while the data in statement II alone are not sufficient to answer the question.

(B) The data in statement II alone are sufficient to answer the question, while the data in statement I alone are not sufficient to answer the question.

(C) The data either in statement I alone or in statement II alone are sufficient to answer the question.

(D) The data in both the statements I and II together are not sufficient to answer the question.

(E) The data in both the statements I and II together are necessary to answer the question.