The Himachal Board of Secondary Education has released provisional answer keys for the D.El.Ed common entrance test (CET) 2018 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the HPBOSE DElEd exam can log on to the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org, to check the answer keys.

The board conducted the exam on August 5th in 96 centres across the state. The notification for the CET was issued on July 4th and the registration for the exam was processed from July 4th to July 23rd. Successful candidates will get admission for the two-year diploma course in elementary education.

Here is how to access the D.El.Ed HPBOSE CET 2018 answer keys:

Log on to the official website of board of education. Click on the ‘Notification’ tab. Click on the notification regarding the answer keys for 2018 D.El.Ed CET. The document will contain the answer keys.

Candidates are allowed to submit their objections with regard to the answer keys before August 12th. The objections can be sent via fax or email, or submitted directly to the board office in Dharamshala. Detailed instructions on how to submit objections can be accessed at this notification.