Prepare for the SSC CGL exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SSC CGL exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the government exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SSC CGL exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

LOGICAL REASONING

1. - In the following question, select the odd letters from the given alternatives.

(a) NPR

(b) TVW

(c) FHJ

(d) KMO

Ans: B

2. Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

1. Ropped

2. Roster

3. Roasted

4. Road

5. Roller

(a) 24135

(b) 42135

(c) 42513

(d) 43512

Ans: D

3. Rakhi got engaged 10 years ago. Rakhi’s present age is 5/3 of her age at the time of engagement. If the present age of Rakhi’s mother is twice that of present age of Rakhi, then what was her mother’s age (in years) at the time of her engagement?

(a) 50

(b) 40

(c) 30

(d) 60

Ans: B

GENERAL AWARENESS

4. Who was the son of Chandragupta Maurya?

(a) Bindusara

(b) Chandragupta II

(c) Ashoka

(d) Binbsara

Ans: A

5. Which planet is considered as the Dwarf planet?

(a) Earth

(b) Jupiter

(c) Pluto

(d) Saturn

Ans: C

6. Snakes, turtle, lizards and crocodiles falls under which category of animals?

(a) Pisces

(b) Amphibian

(c) Reptilian

(d) Aves

Ans: C

QUANTITATIVE APTITUDE

7. A solid sphere of diameter 17.5 cm is cut into two equal halves. What will be the increase (in cm2) in the total surface area?

(a) 289

(b) 361.5

(c) 481.25

(d) 962.5

Ans: C

8. After a discount of 34% an article is sold for Rs 3168. What is the marked price (in Rs) of the article?

(a) 4750

(b) 4800

(c) 4850

(d) 5000

Ans: B

9. 32% of a number exceeds 17% of the same number by 120. What is the value of the number?

(a) 900

(b) 860

(c) 940

(d) 800

Ans: D

ENGLISH

10. Fill in with an appropriate word by selecting the appropriate option.

Neha has been crying _____ morning.

(a) from

(b) of

(c) since

(d) till