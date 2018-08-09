Prepare for the IBPS PO exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ IBPS PO exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the banking exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ IBPS PO exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

General awareness

1. Which of the following services is not provided by the post offices in India?

(A) Sale of stamps

(B) Issuance of demand drafts

(C) Life insurance cover

(D) Savings bank scheme

(E) All the given options are services provided by Post offices in India

Ans: E

2. The name Punjab is derived from Indo-Iranian words – ‘Punj’ means five and ‘aab’ means water. Which of the following is not the one among those five rivers?

(A) Sutlej

(B) Beas

(C) Yamuna

(D) Jhelum

(E) Chenab

Ans: C

Quantitative aptitude

3. Present age of Bob is equal to Abby’s age 8 years ago. Four years hence, the respective ratio between Bob’s age and Abby’s age will be 4 : 5 at that time. What is Bob’s present age?

(A) 24 years

(B) 32 years

(C) 40 years

(D) 20 years

(E) 28 years

Ans: E

4. What should come in place of question mark (?) in the following question?

36. 575+ ? x 14.98% = 450

(A) 15

(B) 10

(C) 7

(D) 4

(E) 12

Ans: E

5. Rs. 6,100 was partly invested in Scheme A at 10% p.a. compound interest (compounded annually) for 2 years and partly in Scheme B at 10% p.a. simple interest for 4 years. Both the schemes pay equal interests. How much was invested in Scheme A?

(A) Rs. 3,750

(B) Rs. 4,500

(C) Rs. 4,000

(D) Rs. 33,250

(E) Rs. 5,000

Ans: C

English

6. In the following sentence, there are two blanks for which options have been given. Choose the most appropriate option.

The moment the staff opened the office, unidentified _________, _________ weapons entered and asked the cashier to hand over the keys to the vault.

(A) miscreants, brandishing

(B) object, carrying

(C) persons, had

(D) people, associating

(E) man, lifting

Ans: A

7. Read the sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any, will be in one part of the sentence. Mark the part with the error as your answer. If there is no error, mark ‘No error’ as your answer. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any.)

Most African nations were largely (1) / shielded from the 2008 financial crisis (2) / by China’s insatiable demand (3) / for natural resources. (4)

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 3

(D) 4

(E) No error

Ans: C

Reasoning

8. R is married to U. U is the mother of L. L is the sister of D. U. has only one daughter. D is married to J. K is the son of J. Fis the mother of J. How is D related to F?

(A) Cannot be determined

(B) Daughter

(C) Daughter-in-law

(D) Son-in-law

(E) Son

Ans: D

9. In the question below, take the statements to be true. then decide which of the given conclusions logically follow from the statements.

Statements:

Some forms are cards.

Some forms are papers.

Conclusions:

I. At least some cards are forms.

II. At least some cards are papers.

(A) Only conclusion I follows.

(B) Only conclusion II follows.

(C) Either conclusion I or II follows.

(D) Neither conclusion I nor II follows.

(E) Both conclusions I and II follow.

Ans: A

10. In a certain code, “always create new ideas’ is written as ‘ba ri sha gi’, ‘ideas and new thoughts’ is written as ‘fa gi ma ri’, ‘create thoughts and insights’ is written as ‘ma jo ba fa’ and ‘new and better solutions” is written as “ki ri to fa’. What is the code for ‘ideas’?

(A) sha

(B) ba

(C) gi

(D) ma

(E) Cannot be determined