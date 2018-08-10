Prepare for the SBI Clerk exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SBI Clerk exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SBI Clerk exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

ENGLISH

1. A sentence with four words printed inbold is given. These parts are numbered as (1),(2), (3) and (4). One of these words may be either wrongly spelt or inappropriate in the context of thesentence. Find the word, if any. The number of thatword is your answer. If all the four words arecorrectly spelt and are appropriate in the context ofthe sentence, mark (5) as your answer.

One of the tangible (1) / benefits (2)/of appearing (3) for a loan under this / scheme isthe interest rate concessions. (4)/ All correct (5)

A. (1)

B. (2)

C. (3)

D. (4)

E. (5)



Ans: C

2. Read the sentence to find out whetherthere is any error in it. The error, if any, will be in

one part of the sentence. If there is no error, theanswer is (E).

Unfortunately, the donkey slipped / and fell intothe river / but as it scrambled up the bank of the

river, / it noticed that the bags of salt loaded to itsback had become lighter./ No error



A. Unfortunately, the donkey slipped

B. and fell into the river

C. but as it scrambled up the bank of the river,

D. it noticed that the bags of salt loaded to its back

had become lighter.

E. No error



Ans: D

LOGICAL REASONING

3. Study the information givenbelow and answer the questions based on it.

MKT BDA CMU RBN GKO

If all the letters within the words are arranged in reverse alphabetical order, then after arranging word in alphabetical order from left to right thenwhich of the following word is 2nd from the right end?

A. MKT

B. BDA

C. CMU

D. RBN

E. GKO





Ans: A

4. In a certain code,

‘Culture of America is unique’ is written as ‘mi sauintuea’

‘Prosperity and the Culture’ is written as ‘zeab hauin’

‘Behavior is Prosperity’ is written as ‘absaqa’

‘The unique Behavior done’ is written as ‘ha no tuqa’

‘America vision’ is written as ‘ea li’.



What is the code for ‘of’?

A. Mi

B. Sa

C. Uin

D. Tu

E. None of these





Ans: A

5. R is father of N, K is mother of M and sister of T. Tis mother of N. There are three females in thefamily. P is sister of N.



How is R related to P?

A. Mother

B. Father

C. Brother

D. Sister

E. None of these

Ans: B

QUANTITATIVE APTITUDE

6. In the following number series, a wrongnumber is given. Find out that wrong number.

12, 13, 15, 22.5, 39.375, 78.75



A. 22.5

B. 39.375

C. 13

D. 78.75

E. 15



Ans: C

7. What will come in place of questionmark (?) in the following questions?

42% of ? + 18% of 400 = 219

A. 370

B. 360

C. 350

D. 340

E. None of these





Ans: C

8. In a test Mohan got 232 marks which were 56more than that of the Suresh’s marks. Sonal got40% marks out of the total marks of the test whichwere 24 marks more than the Suresh’s marks.

What percentage of marks did Suresh get?



A. 35.4

B. 35.2

C. 42.2

D. Cannot be determined

E. None of these

Ans: B

GENERAL AWARENESS

9. Excise duty is the tax levied on

A) production of goods

B) import of goods

C) sale of goods

D) profits on the sale of goods

E) income from other sources





Ans: A

10. Kanha Tiger Reserve is situated in Mandla district of

A) Rajasthan

B) Uttar Pradesh

C) Chattisgarh

D) Madhya Pradesh

E) Maharashtra



Ans: D