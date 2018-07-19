Current Affairs wrap for the day: August 17th 2018
Get all the details of the big national and international news so that you are up to date with the goings-on in India and the world.
PM Modi announces Jan Arogya Abhiyaan, world’s largest healthcare programme
- PM Narendra Modi has announced the world’s largest government-funded programme – the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyaan.
- The programme will be launched on the birth anniversary of Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay on September 25th.
- The aim of the scheme is to provide affordable healthcare to the poor.
- The healthcare initiative is expected to have a positive impact on 50 crore Indians.
- The government will provide a healthcare insurance cover of five lakh rupees for the poor and vulnerable under the programme.
India to launch first manned space mission by 2022: PM
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at his Independence Day speech, has said that India plans to send a human being to space by 2022.
- The project to put a person in space is expected to cost around Rs 100 billion.
- If it is successful, India will be only the fourth nation in the world to achieve this feat.
- One of the aims of this project is to have India unfurl the tricolour in space.
- The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is on track to do this, and the new technologies being used and developed are expected to have many benefits for society.
- ISRO is in the process of developing a life-support system for the human space mission.
Bharti Axa, Airtel Payments Bank tie-up to offer Jeevan Jyoti Bima
- Bharti Axa Life Insurance and Airtel Payments Bank entered into an alliance to offer the ‘Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana’ (PMJJBY).
- The PMJJBY is a government-backed life insurance scheme.
- The alliance will allow Airtel Payments Bank’s network to reach rural area in order to serve those who are under-insured.
- Airtel Payments Bank becomes the first payments bank in India to offer a Government of India-backed life insurance scheme.
- The PMJJBY scheme offers Rs 2 lakh life insurance cover for a premium of Rs.330 per annum.
- It can be purchased by all Airtel Payments Bank savings bank account holders between the ages of 18 and 50.
BSNL launches VOIP-based WINGS service for making calls over the Internet
- Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has launched BSNL WINGS, which is a VOIP-based service.
- No SIM card or cable wiring is needed to make calls, as calls can be made through the BSNL app.
- The WINGS service offers unlimited audio/video calling for one year, with a one-time fee of Rs.1,099.
- Calls can be made using any data connection such as wired broadband, Wi-Fi, or the 3G or 4G network of any cell phone operator.
FSSAI launches scheme to convert used cooking oil into biofuel
- The FSSAI has launched a scheme for the collection and conversion of used cooking oil into biodiesel.
- The programme is named RUCO, or Repurpose Used Cooking Oil.
- The ecosystem will also serve as a word of caution to businesses and consumers to stop using cooking oil after repeated frying.
- FSSAI stands for Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.
- India is one of the largest consumers of vegetable oil.
- It has the potential to recover 220 crore litres of Used Cooking Oil (UCO) for the production of biodiesel by the year 2022.
- FSSAI is working with the Biodiesel Association of India (BDAI) and the food industry for the project to make sure UCO standards are met.
India releases 470 million Nepali rupees grant for Terai roads project in Nepal
- The Indian Government has released 470 million Nepali rupees, as part of the grant for the Terai roads project in Nepal.
- The money will be used to maintain fund liquidity for the ongoing construction of 14 road packages under the Postal Highway Project.
- With this payment, a total of 2.35 billion Nepali rupees have been released, out of total grant assistance of 8 billion Nepali rupees.
Qatar to invest 15 billion in Turkey’s financial markets and banks
- Qatar King Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has pledged to make direct investment in Turkey, with a 15-billion US dollar investment into the country’s financial markets and banks.
- Turkey is currently facing a currency crisis and tensions with the United States of America.
- Sheikh Tamim is the first foreign head of state to visit Ankara since the stand-off with Washington.
Ministry Of Railways launches digital screens to spread awareness about Indian Railways heritage
- The Ministry of Railways has made “digital screens” operational at 22 stations to spread awareness among the public about the heritage of the Indian Railways.
- The project aims at showcasing the legacy of Indian Railways through one to two-minute-long movie clips on digital LED screens.
- The screens are placed at the entrance gates of railway stations and also at different areas that are comfortable for viewing.
More on Current Affairs
To stay up to date with current affairs and to test your general knowledge, check out our latest Current Affairs quiz.