SBI Clerk Exam Question Paper Bank: Preparatory questions for the SBI Clerk exam

Prepare for the SBI Clerk exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SBI Clerk exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the banking exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SBI Clerk exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

English

1. Choose the set of words for each blank which best fits the meaning of the sentence as a whole.

The artist had to ______ a lot before ______ recognised for his talent.

(A) struggle, being

(B) toil, he

(C) practise, performing

(D) effort, he was

(E) strive, the

Ans: A

2. Which of the phrases should replace the phrase given in bold?

His business has been gone downhill ever since his brother left.

(A) went downhill

(B) go downhill

(C) going downhill

(D) going downhills

(E) No correction required

Ans: C

Quantitative aptitude

3. 47 + 345 ÷ 15 × 2 = ?

(A) 68

(B) 93

(C) 59

(D) 71

(E) None of these

Ans: B

4. At what rate of simple interest will Rs. 4800 amount of Rs. 6480 in a span of 7 years?

(A) 5

(B) 6

(C) 3

(D) 4

(E) None of these

Ans: A

5. The cost of 24 pens and 13 pencils is Rs. 175. What is the cost of 48 pens and 26 pencils?

(A) Rs. 435

(B) Rs. 705

(C) Rs. 290

(D) Rs. 350

(E) None of these

Ans: D

Logical reasoning

6. Which is the one that does not belong to that group?

(A) Heavy

(B) High

(C) Short

(D) Low

(E) Tall

Ans: A

Marketing

7. The target group for tractor loans is:

(A) Cold storage plant

(B) Farmers with large landholdings

(C) Farm labourers

(D) Agriculture colleges

(E) Vegetable vendors

Ans: B

General awareness

8. Which of the following countries in India’s neighbourhood is facing charges of violation of human rights of Tamilians living there?

(A) Sri Lanka

(B) Myanmar

(C) Afghanistan

(D) Pakistan

(E) Nepal

Ans: A

9. Which of the following days is observed as AIDS Day every Year?

(A) 10th March

(B) 1st December

(C) 10th December

(D) 1st November

(E) 1st March

Ans: B

10. Which of the following cups/trophies is associated with the game of cricket?

(A) Davis Cup

(B) Agha Khan Cup

(C) Wimbledon Cup

(D) Nehru Cup

(E) Ranji Trophy