DCECE 2018 second allotment result declared; check at bceceadmissions.nic.in
Candidates who have been allotted seats in DCECE second allotment need to report from August 18th to August 20th.
The DCECE 2018 admissions for polytechnic engineering (PE) colleges second allotment result has been announced by the BCECEB today, August 17th. Candidates can check if they have been allotted any seats at the official BCECE website for the DCECE counselling and admission, bceceadmissions.nic.in.
Candidates can download their seat allotment order from the website and they need to report to the centre between August 18th and August 20th. The first allotment result was declared in the first week of August and the candidates had to report between August 5th to August 7th. The official website for DCECE admission does not have any notification to announce the development but the BCECEB’s official website issued a notification to the effect.
How to download DCECE second round seat allotment letter
- Log on to the official DCECE Admission website.
- Click on the green ‘Click Here for Login’ button on the left.
- Alternatively, click on this direct link for candidate login.
- Select the stream and enter your roll number, password and the security code, and log in.
- View and download your DCECE allotment letter, if selected for first round counselling.
The DCECE second round allotment has been delayed significantly as the official date for the second round result was August 7th. The notification issued on the BCECEB website does not give any definite date for the third allotment result but states that the third allotment will be done after the completion of the second round and tallying of the remaining seats.
The DCECE 2018 exam was held on May 12th and 13th, and the DCECE results were declared on June 24th by the BCECEB on its official website.