Nokia unveils Nokia 5.1, 6.1 Plus in India
A delightful surprise for the fans as Nokia unveiled two smartphones, Nokia 5.1, 6.1 Plus, today in India. The mid-range Nokia 6.1 Plus sale begins on Aug 30th.
Nokia had teased about the launch of their new smartphone quite some time back inviting fans to share their experiences. The day has finally arrived and today at an event hosted in New Delhi, which was also live streamed, Nokia surprised everyone by unveiling two smartphones – Nokia 5.1 and 6.1 Plus– for the Indian market. The Finland-based HMD Global also announced a partnership with Flipkart India for its future devices starting with Nokia 5.1 and 6.1 Plus.
Both devices unveiled at the event share identical display size but it is the 6.1 Plus that gets a smaller notch of the two. Notably, the toned-down Nokia 5.1 will only be available in September. The price at which Nokia 5.1 will be available in the Indian market is still a mystery but the international price is 199 euros. The company plans on revealing the price details around the launch dates.
Nokia 6.1 Plus on the other hand has been competitively priced at Rs. 15,999 and will go on sale from August 30. The phone will be available on Nokia’s official website and its exclusive partner, Flipkart. The all-powerful camera setup on the Nokia 6.1 is the key takeaway here. The smartphone has been equipped with 16 megapixel primary and a 5 megapixel secondary sensor setup at the back. The front gets an equally powerful 16 megapixel snapper for ‘mirror like selfies.’
Speaking at the event, Florian Seich, the chief executive officer at HMD Global said that Nokia brand now has become the among the top ten brands globally which is definitely a big turnaround considering the parent company took over Nokia brand only in December 2016.
The Android One experience is offered as standard on all Nokia devices and these ones are no different. Equipped with out-of-the-box Android Oreo, monthly security updates and two years of upgrades to help keep you secure come as standard feature.
It’s been 20 months since the Nokia licensee HMD Global came to India. The company has already launched nine Nokia smartphones in 2018 and is trying to tap into the growing Indian market, Florian mentioned. Flipkart will be the exclusive platform where all the future devices are expected.
Nokia 5.1 and 6.1 Plus specifications
Nokia 6.1 the mid-range offering from the brand comes in aluminium body with 2.5D glass at front and back. The phone is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset that provides 40% faster performance as per company claims. It gets the Full-HD+ 5.8 inch screen with 19:9 ratio made of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 material. The device is being offered in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage variant along with expandable memory of up to 400GB. This Android one phone is backed by an integrated 3060mAh battery and is available in three colours – Gloss Midnight Blue, Gloss White, Gloss Black.
Meanwhile Nokia 5.1 gets the identical 5.8 inch display, aluminium body but has only HD type viewing experience. The chipset offered on this smartphone is Mediatech Helio P60. The cameras available on this device are less powerful than its elder sibling. It gets the 13MP primary and 5MP secondary camera at the rear. The front has been equipped with 8MP selfie snapper. The pricing should be the USP for this phone when scheduled for sale in September.