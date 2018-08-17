Current Affairs wrap for the day: August 22nd 2018
Get all the details of the big national and international news so that you are up to date with the goings-on in India and the world.
NOTA option not applicable for Rajya Sabha elections: Supreme Court
- The Supreme Court has stated that the ‘None of The Above’ (NOTA) option will not be applicable for voting in the Rajya Sabha elections.
- The SC bench has said that the NOTA option is meant only for universal adult suffrage and direct elections.
- The NOTA option is not applicable for the polls held by the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote as done in the Rajya Sabha.
FSSAI constitutes expert panel to review food labelling standards
- The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) constituted a group of experts from the health and nutrition sector to look into the issue of food labelling.
- The FSSAI had come out with a draft of Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations 2018.
- The draft proposes mandatory red-label marking on packaged food products containing high levels of fat, sugar and salt.
- But the government put a hold on the draft.
- The expert panel will be headed by B Sesikeran – who is former director of National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) – and will include current director Hemalatha as well as Dr Nikhil Tandon.
S K Arora awarded prestigious WHO World No Tobacco Day 2017 Award
- Delhi’s additional director of health, SK Arora, was awarded the prestigious World Health Organization (WHO) World No Tobacco Day 2017 Award.
- He received the award for his extraordinary contribution towards tobacco control.
- He was presented the award by Henk Bekedam, WHO India country head in New Delhi.
- The award is given every year to individuals or organisations in each of six WHO regions for their accomplishments in the area of tobacco control.
SS Mundra appointed independent director of Indiabulls Housing Finance
- Subhash Sheoratan Mundra has been appointed as Independent Director on the Board of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IBHFL) for a period of three years.
- The former Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and senior banker won’t replace any existing member on the Board.
General Dalbir Singh Suhag awarded ‘Legion Of Merit’ 2018 by US Govt
- The United States government has awarded the Legion of Merit (Degree of Commander) to General Dalbir Singh Suhag (Retired), of the Indian Army.
- He has received the award for exceptionally meritorious service as chief of the Army staff, Indian Army.
Saurabh Chaudhary wins 10m air pistol gold at Asian Games 2018
- Saurabh Chaudhary bagged the gold medal at the 10m air pistol event at the 2018 Asian Games.
- The 16-year-old became only the fifth Indian shooter to claim gold in Asian Games history.
- Meanwhile, 29-year-old Abhishek Verma, who was making his international debut, secured bronze with a score of 219.3.
Vinesh Phogat becomes 1st Indian woman wrestler to win gold at Asian Games
- Vinesh Phogat won gold at the women’s wrestling event at the Asian Games 2018.
- She defeated Japan’s Yuki Irie in the final of freestyle 50 kg category in women’s wrestling at the 2018 Asian Games.
- She becomes the first Indian woman wrestler to win gold at the event.
More on Current Affairs
To stay up to date with current affairs and to test your general knowledge, check out our latest Current Affairs quiz.