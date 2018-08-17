Exams

Rashtriya Indian Military College: RIMC entrance exam set for December 1, 2

The Rashtriya Indian Military College entrance exam for the next academic year that starts in July 2019 will be held on December 1st and 2nd this year.

File photo

The entrance exam for the admission to the July 2019 term of the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun, will be conducted on December 1st and 2nd, 2018. The exam will consist of three parts: a written exam, a viva voce test and a medical examination.

The written exam will consist of three papers. The English and Mathematics papers will be held on Saturday, December 1st, while the General Knowledge paper will be held on Sunday, December 2nd, 2018. The minimum passing marks are 50% in each paper.

The viva voce test will be conducted on Thursday, April 4th, 2019. The minimum passing marks for this round is also 50% and the venue for the same will be notified by the first week of March 2019. Candidates’ intelligence and personality will be assessed in this round.

The results of the entrance exam for the RIMC for the next academic year will be updated on the RIMC website. The fee for the RIMC course is set at Rs.42,400, but the RIMC release suggests that this fee may be increased from time to time. Students will have to pay a deposit of Rs.20,000 at the time of taking admission.

The prospectus-cum-application form and the booklet of old question papers can be obtained from The Rashtriya Indian Military College, Garhi Cantt, Dehradun, Uttarakhand, by via speed post for a fee of Rs.600 (Rs.550 for SC/ST candidates).

