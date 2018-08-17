Indian Navy Recruitment: Feb 2019 batch SSR, AA result declared
Candidates who have been selected have to appear for the final medical exam at INS Chilka.
Indian Navy released the result of the Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) and Artificer Apprentice (AA) February 2019 batch. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check and download the result by logging in at the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. All selected candidates have been given provisional recruitment and they will be subjected to final medical exam before the confirmation.
Times of India reports that the course will begin in the month of February in 2019 which will involve nine weeks of professional training at INS Chilka in the allotted trade. The allocation of trade is subject to requirement of the service. The report also states that if the candidates are found until in the final medical exam, they can appeal the decision within 21 days at INHS Kalyani, Vishakhapatnam.
Here is how to check the Indian Navy’s Feb 19 batch SSR/AA result
- Log in to the official website for Indian Navy Recruitment.
- Click on Login link at the top of the homepage.
- Enter the email ID and password and click on ‘Log In’.
- The result will be displayed and can be printed out for reference.
Call letter for the Final Medical Exam will be sent directly to the candidate’s email ID and will not be sent via post. Indian Navy invites online application for SSR and AA positions and the positions are open only for male candidates who are unmarried.