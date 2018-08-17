Exams

Indian Navy Recruitment: Feb 2019 batch SSR, AA result declared

Candidates who have been selected have to appear for the final medical exam at INS Chilka.

by 
HT Photo

Indian Navy released the result of the Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) and Artificer Apprentice (AA) February 2019 batch. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check and download the result by logging in at the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. All selected candidates have been given provisional recruitment and they will be subjected to final medical exam before the confirmation.

Times of India reports that the course will begin in the month of February in 2019 which will involve nine weeks of professional training at INS Chilka in the allotted trade. The allocation of trade is subject to requirement of the service. The report also states that if the candidates are found until in the final medical exam, they can appeal the decision within 21 days at INHS Kalyani, Vishakhapatnam.

Here is how to check the Indian Navy’s Feb 19 batch SSR/AA result

  1. Log in to the official website for Indian Navy Recruitment.
  2. Click on Login link at the top of the homepage.
  3. Enter the email ID and password and click on ‘Log In’.
  4. The result will be displayed and can be printed out for reference.

Call letter for the Final Medical Exam will be sent directly to the candidate’s email ID and will not be sent via post. Indian Navy invites online application for SSR and AA positions and the positions are open only for male candidates who are unmarried.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.