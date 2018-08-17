Current Affairs wrap for the day: August 23rd 2018
President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates International Buddhist Conclave in New Delhi
- President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the International Buddhist Conclave in New Delhi.
- The conclave will showcase Buddhist heritage in India and boost tourism to the Buddhist sites in the country.
- The theme of the conclave is ‘Buddha Path – The Living Heritage’.
- This year, Japan is the partnering country for the Buddhist conclave.
VVS Laxman pens autobiography ‘281 And Beyond’
- Veteran cricketer VVS Laxman has penned his autobiography titled ‘281 and Beyond’.
- The book will be released in November 2018.
- The title is a reflection of his series-turning innings of 281 against Australia at the Eden Gardens in 2001.
Chhattisgarh renames Naya Raipur, will now be called Atal Nagar
- The Chhattisgarh Cabinet approved the proposal to rename Naya Raipur as ‘Atal Nagar’.
- This is a tribute to the late former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
- Bilaspur University will be called Atal Bihari Vajpayee University; the Narrow Gauge Line will be called Atal Path.
- The Central Park, which is being constructed next to the collectorate, will be named Atal Park.
Iran unveils first domestically manufactured fighter jet Kowsar
- Iran has unveiled its first domestic fighter jet, called Kowsar, at a defence show in Tehran, which is claimed is 100% indigenously made.
- The plane is a fourth-generation fighter, with “advanced avionics” and multi-purpose radar.
4th BIMSTEC summit to be held in Kathmandu
- The fourth Summit of Heads of State/Government of Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) will be held at Kathmandu in Nepal on August 30 and 31.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the two-day summit.
- Leaders of member states will review progress achieved so far in the areas of cooperation.
- The aim is to provide guidance to the future work of the BIMSTEC.
- The group was formed in 1997 and it brings together Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka Myanmar and Thailand.
- Nepal is the current chair of BIMSTEC.
Rahi Sarnobat becomes first Indian female shooter to win gold at Asian Games 2018
- Shooter Rahi Sarnobat won the women’s 25m Pistol event at Asian Games 2018 in Indonesia.
- She became the first ever Indian female shooter to win gold in the history of the Asian Games.
- India now has two gold medals in shooting at the Asian Games 2018.
