RSMSSB NTT Recruitment 2018: RSMSSB notification for 1,310 NTT teacher posts released

A notification for NTT teacher posts has been released by the Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur. The notification has the details of the RSMSSB recruitment for 1,310 NTT teacher vacancies in the state of Rajasthan.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur, released the Nursery Teacher’s Training (NTT) notification on its official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, and those interested in the posts can check the official notification at this link.

The application of the RSMSSB recruitment 2018 for NTT teacher vacancies will begin from September 29th this year. Candidates will have to submit their RSMSSB applications at the latest by October 28th, 2018.

How to apply for RSMSSB NTT teacher positions

Visit the official RSMSSB website, and log in. On the Dashboard, go to Ongoing Recruitment and click on the Apply now link. Fill in the application form and submit it when all details have been filled in.

Application fees

The fee to be paid to apply for the NTT teacher posts in the RSMSSB recruitment 2018 is Rs.450 for general category applicants, OBC, and OBC creamy layer applicants, as per a report by News18. For non-creamy layer OBC category applicants, the reports say, the application fee is Rs.350, while for SC/ ST/ PH categories the fee is Rs.250.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must have passed at least 12th standard or equivalent, and they must have completed two years Nursery Teacher’s Training from a recognized institute, as per the News18 report. Candidates should also know Hindi in Devnagri script and must know about Rajasthani culture and tradition.