Bikes

110cc TVS Radeon launched in India, priced at Rs. 48,400

TVS has launched a commuter bike, the TVS Radeon, in India at a price of Rs.48,400. It features high ground clearance and a durable 110cc engine.

by 
TVS Motor

TVS has launched the Radeon in India, a commuter motorcycle, at a price of Rs. 48,400 (ex-showroom New Delhi). The 110cc TVS Radeon features the company’s rugged Dura-life engine and a maintenance-free battery.

TVS claims that the Radeon has a Unique Impact Resistant (UIR) design and a box iron chassis for strength. In terms of style, the TVS Radeon gets chrome accents and a car-like speedometer. For comfort, there is a large seat and large 18-inch wheels.

The company also claims that the Radeon has the “highest ground clearance and longest wheel base” for better stability and comfort. To carry your daily essentials, the TVS Radeon features a pillion handle and hook at the side. And there is also a USB charging port.

For safety, the TVS Radeon features Synchronized Braking Technology (SBT), side stand indicator on the dash panel, a full-chrome metal exhaust and high performance tyres. It also has telescopic forks at the front and a five-step adjustable, twin hydraulic shock absorber at the rear.

The TVS Radeon’s 4-stroke engine is mated to a 4-speed gearbox; it puts out 8.4PS of power at 7,000 rpm and 8.7NM of torque at 5,000 rpm. In terms of colour options, the TVS Radeon comes in Metal Black, Pearl White, Golden Beige and Royal Purple.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.