110cc TVS Radeon launched in India, priced at Rs. 48,400
TVS has launched a commuter bike, the TVS Radeon, in India at a price of Rs.48,400. It features high ground clearance and a durable 110cc engine.
TVS has launched the Radeon in India, a commuter motorcycle, at a price of Rs. 48,400 (ex-showroom New Delhi). The 110cc TVS Radeon features the company’s rugged Dura-life engine and a maintenance-free battery.
TVS claims that the Radeon has a Unique Impact Resistant (UIR) design and a box iron chassis for strength. In terms of style, the TVS Radeon gets chrome accents and a car-like speedometer. For comfort, there is a large seat and large 18-inch wheels.
The company also claims that the Radeon has the “highest ground clearance and longest wheel base” for better stability and comfort. To carry your daily essentials, the TVS Radeon features a pillion handle and hook at the side. And there is also a USB charging port.
For safety, the TVS Radeon features Synchronized Braking Technology (SBT), side stand indicator on the dash panel, a full-chrome metal exhaust and high performance tyres. It also has telescopic forks at the front and a five-step adjustable, twin hydraulic shock absorber at the rear.
The TVS Radeon’s 4-stroke engine is mated to a 4-speed gearbox; it puts out 8.4PS of power at 7,000 rpm and 8.7NM of torque at 5,000 rpm. In terms of colour options, the TVS Radeon comes in Metal Black, Pearl White, Golden Beige and Royal Purple.