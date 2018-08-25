The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) released a notification stating that it will conduct an extra phase of the ALP/Technician (Group C) exam on September 4th. The exam will accommodate candidates whose exams were cancelled on August 9th, candidates from Kerala whose exams were postponed due to the floods, and all candidates who could not be accommodated in the first 10 phases of the RRB ALP/Technician exam.

The Board also released admit cards for candidates who are scheduled to give the ALP/Technician (Group C) exam on August 29th. Candidates whose exam is schedule for September 4th will be able to download their admit card on August 31st. The admit cards for the next phase of the exam, scheduled for August 30th, will be available from tomorrow, August 26th.

How to download RRB ALP and Technician 2018 exam admit card

Click on this direct link to access the RRB admit card login page. Enter your user ID and date of birth, and click on ‘Login’. Your admit card will be made available and can be downloaded. The page will also detail the exam centre, date and city details. SC/ST candidates can download their railways pass from the login page.

The RRB had received around 45 lakh applications for around 26,500 ALP/Technician positions. Around 34 lakh candidates have been allocated centres within 200 kilometres, and 40 lakh candidates have been allocated centres within 500 kilometres, the board had informed.