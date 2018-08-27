Former President Pranab Mukherjee launches NETA app to rate MPs and MLAs

Former President Pranab Mukherjee has launched the National Electoral Transformation (NETA) mobile application to rate Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The app is named “Neta - Leaders’ Report Card”, and has been conceived by entrepreneur Pratham Mittal.

It is a platform where voters can review and rate their elected representatives and hold them accountable for their policies and actions.

INS Vikramaditya to get marine hydraulic air wing upgrade from Russia

India’s only aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya will be fitted with a marine hydraulic system to boost its air operations.

Technodinamika, a subsidiary of Russia’s Rostec State Corporation, will install the system in the Indian Navy Ship by May 2019.

The GS-1MF hydraulic system is used in helicopters, while the GS-3 is used in aircraft.

Hydraulics technology uses fluid pressure to power machines.

India’s largest business incubator Bhamashah Techno Hub launched in Jaipur

Jaipur Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has launched India’s largest business incubator in the state.

It is called the Bhamashah Techno Hub.

The incubator will provide end-to-end support to startups.

Everything from infrastructure, technology, angel funding, and access to venture capitalists, to mentorship, and exposure to national and international organisations will be covered.

Madhya Pradesh Government seeks revival of Cheetah Reintroduction Project

The Madhya Pradesh forest department plans to reintroduce cheetahs in the State’s Nauradehi sanctuary.

The project was conceived in 2009, but it hit a roadblock because of lack of funds.

The last of the wild Indian cheetahs was killed in 1947 and the cheetah was declared extinct in India in 1952.

BNHS to open its first regional centre near Chilika Lake

The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) is set to open its first regional centre in Odisha on the campus of Wetland Research and Training Centre near Chilika Lake.

The avifauna observatory will carry out research on avian disease by collecting samples and monitor Nalabana Bird Sanctuary.

It also aims to identify the air routes of foreign birds flocking to Chilika lake during the winter.

During the winter, Chilika Lake is home to nearly 1 million birds; 97 species are intercontinental migratory birds.

G. Satheesh Reddy appointed new DRDO Chairman

The Centre has appointed renowned scientist Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy as the Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The topmost DRDO post has been lying vacant since Dr. S. Christopher stepped down as chief.

He will also be Secretary of the Department of Defence Research & Development (DDR&D).

U. K. Varma appointed Assocham Secretary General

Industry chamber Assocham has appointed former bureaucrat Uday Kumar Varma as its new Secretary General.

Varma takes over from DS Rawat, who held the position for almost 14 years.

Varma was the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, till 2013.

Tejender Pal Singh Toor wins gold in shot put at Asian Games 2018

India’s Tejinder Pal Singh Toor bagged the gold medal in the Men’s shot put final event at the 2018 Asian Games.

He won India its seventh gold medal with a record throw of 20.75 metres.

Tajinder is the first Indian to win the men’s shot put gold at the Asian Games since Bahadur Singh Sagoo, who won it in Busan in 2002, with a throw of 19.03m.

This is India’s eighth men’s shot put gold in Asian Games history.

More on Current Affairs

To stay up to date with current affairs and to test your general knowledge, check out our latest Current Affairs quiz.