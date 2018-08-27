Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has started the application process for the recruitment of 8,339 vacancies from August 24th. KVS is seeking to fill positions of principals, vice principals, postgraduate teachers, trained graduate teachers, primary teachers, and primary teachers for music through this recruitment drive. Candidates interested in applying for these positions can apply at kvsangathan.nic.in. The last date to apply for the KVS recruitment 2018 is September 13th.

The number of vacancies for various positions are listed below in the table.

Breakdown of KVS vacancies Position Number of Vacancy Principal (Group A) 76 Vice Principal (Group A) 220 Postgraduate Teachers (Group B) 592 Trained Graduate Teachers (Group B) 1900 Librarian (Group B) 50 Primary Teacher (Group B) 5300 Primary Teacher Music (Group B) 201 Total 8339

Candidates can access the category-wise and subject-wise (for Postgraduate and Trained Graduate Teachers) breakdown of all the positions in this link. Similarly, information on eligibility for each position can be accessed in this link.

Here is how to apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2018:

Log in to the official website for KVS Recruitment. Click on ‘Apply now’ button on the left panel. Fill all the required information and upload scanned copies of the necessary documents. A user ID and a password will be generated which can be used to logging in in the future. Pay the requisite fee and submit the application. A copy of final application form must be printed out and a photograph must be pasted in the required space for future use.

The candidates can get detailed information on the application process in this link. KVS has not released the exact date of the examination or the date from which the admit card will be available for the exam. The recruitment process will involve a written exam, which is expected to be conducted in 36 cities. The second phase will involve an interview round. Candidates can access more details on the exam pattern and syllabus in this link.