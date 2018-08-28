The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has put up a scrolling notification on the official website for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) regarding the CTET exam date. As per the notification under the News section, the CTET 2018 exam will be held on Sunday, December 9th, 2018.

CTET 2018 will comprise of two papers, Paper I and Paper II, which are respectively for teachers of classes 1 to 5 and teachers of classes 6 to 8. The CTET exam will have multiple-choice questions and there will not be negative marking for wrong answers.

The CTET will be conducted in 20 languages in 92 Indian cities, and the exam was initially set for September 16th. However, there was some controversy surrounding the exam since the CBSE had initially released a notification for the CTET to be held in just three languages: English, Hindi and Sanskrit.

This was apparently done to save time. However, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar directed the CBSE to stick to conducting the CTET 2018 exam in all 20 languages, as had been done previously. This led to a delay in the CTET application process. The online process for CTET application closed on August 27th, with candidates allowed to pay the fees up to 3:30 p.m. on August 30th.

This is the eleventh edition of the CTET exam and it is being held two years after the last CTET Exam was conducted. The CBSE last held the CTET exam in 2016.