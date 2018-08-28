Prepare for the SBI PO exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SBI PO exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SBI PO exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Quantitative aptitude

1. In the following number series, a wrong number is given, find out that number.

3, 9, 23, 99, 479, 2881, 20159

(A) 9

(B) 23

(C) 99

(D) 479

(E) 2881

Ans: C

2. A basket contains 3 blue, 2 green and 5 red balls. If three balls are picked at random, what is the probability that at least one of them is red?

(A) 1/5

(B) 7/12

(C) 1/2

(D) 11/12

(E) None of these

Ans: D

3. In how many ways can a committee consisting of 5 men and 6 women be formed from 8 men and 12 women?

(A) 744

(B) 612

(C) 778

(D) 628

(E) None of these

Ans: A

English

4. Choose the set of words for the blanks which best fits the meaning of the sentence as a whole.

There is no clear _________ as to why so many companies start at the same time with broadly the ________ ideas.

(A) signal, aloof

(B) indication, same

(C) explanation, related

(D) clues, equal

(E) prove, like

Ans: B

5. Read the sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any, will be in one part of the sentence. Mark the part with the error as your answer. If there is no error, mark ‘No error’ as your answer. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

The progress of the southwest monsoon (A)/ is relatively ‘slow as it is (B)/ not getting a favourable system (C)/ for move forward. (D)

(A) The progress of the southwest monsoon

(B) is relatively ‘slow as it is

(C) not getting a favourable system

(D) for move forward

(E) No error

Ans: D

Logical reasoning

6. Study the following information and answer the given questions.

D is the mother of S. S is the sister of T. T is the mother of. R. R is the only son of J. J is the father of U. U is married to K. How is J related to D?

(A) Brother-in-law

(B) Son-in-law

(C) Grandson

(D) Son

(E) Nephew

Ans: B

7. Each of the six friends, I, J, K, L, M and N working in an office handles different number of projects in a month. I handles the second lowest number of projects. K handles more projects than L and M but less than J. J did not handle the maximum number of projects. M did not handle the minimum number of projects. The one who handle the third highest number of projects handled 31 projects. L handled 12 projects.

How many projects did j possibly handle?

(A) 28

(B) 10

(C) 36

(D) 9

(E) 15

Ans: C

General awareness

8. Recently, RBI revised PCA framework for banks. Here PCA stands for:

(A) Prompt Clear Action

(B) Primary Corrective Action

(C) Primary Corporate Action

(D) Prompt Corrective Action

(E) None of the above

Ans: A

9. How much fiscal deficit target in terms of GDP percent, fixed by government for financial year 2018?

(A) 4.2 percent

(B) 3.7 percent

(C) 3.2 percent

(D) 2.9 percent

(E) 2.7 percent

Ans: C

10. Working capital means:

(A) Current assets – current liabilities

(B) Fixed assets – current assets

(C) Fixed assets – fixed liabilities

(D) Fixed liabilities – current liabilities

(E) None of the above