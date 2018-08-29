LG has launched a new mid-range smartphone in India which slots into its Q series. The LG Q7 comes to the Indian market following its launch in the company’s home country a few months ago.

The smartphone from the South Korean phone manufacturer, like the company’s other devices, gets an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, and MIL-STD 810G certification as standard. However, what stands out is that the Q7’s battery can be charged up to 60% in about 60 minutes, as per company claims.

The LG Q7 has been launched in only one variant, with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of on-board storage. And, it will go on sale from the first of next month. In terms of camera features, the phone gets a single sensor at the rear. The competition in its segment offers superior camera features.

NDTV Gadgets reported Advait Vaidya, Business Head, Mobiles, LG India, saying, “We are happy to introduce new smartphones in our best-selling Q series. LG Q7 is a balanced smartphone with the latest premium features like in recently introduced LG G7+ ThinQ. The Q7 is a great combination of features, design, performance and price. We are confident that the consumers who are looking for a balanced smartphone with the premium features will find the LG Q7 very hard to resist.”

LG Q7 price in India

The LG Q7 India price is set at Rs. 15,990 for the lone 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage configuration. It will be made available in Aurora Black and Moroccan Blue colour options in India starting September 1st across all leading retail stores in the country.

LG Q7 specifications

The LG Q7 sports a 5.5-inch full-HD+ FullVision panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core SoC clocked at 1.8GHz. There is a 3,000mAh battery under the hood. In terms of optics, the LG Q7 sports a single 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with PDAF and an LED flash. On the front, the handset bears an 8-megapixel camera a wide-angle sensor for selfies. The LG Q7 includes a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.