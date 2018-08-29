The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the results of the 2018 Combined Medical Service (CMS) written exam on Monday, August 27th. All candidates who had appeared for the 2018 CMS written exam can check the UPSC’s official website, upsc.gov.in, to access their results. Candidates who clear the written exam are eligible to appear for the CMS interview round.

The Commission had released the notification for the CMS 2018 recruitment in the month of May this year for 454 vacancies and the written exam was conducted on July 22nd this year. Successful candidates have to fill the Detailed Application Form (DAF), which will be available from September 13th until 6 p.m. on September 27th.

Here is how to check the UPSC 2018 CMS written exam results

Log on to the UPSC’s official website. Under ‘What’s New’ section, click on ‘Written Result: Combined Medical Service Examination, 2018’ link. Click on the link under the ‘Documents’ column. The document contains the roll number of candidates who have qualified for the next round and other important instructions.

The Commission will release a detailed schedule for the interview round and personality test shortly on its official website. Candidates may contact the Commission for information or clarification regarding the exam or the results between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. in person or over the telephone on (011)-23385271/23381125/23098543.