Prepare for the SSC CGL exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SSC CGL exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SSC CGL exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

LOGICAL REASONING

1. In the following question, select the related word from the given alternatives.

Car : Road : : Ship : ?

(a) Water

(b) Air

(c) Road

(d) Both Air and Water

Ans: A

2. In the following question, select the odd letters from the given alternatives.

(a) FUGT

(b) KPLD

(c) DWEV

(d) CWDX

Ans: D

3. P and Q are brothers. P is the father of S. R is the only son of Q and is married to U. How is U related to S?

(a) Sister-in-law

(b) Mother-in-law

(c) Sister

(d) Mother

Ans: A

GENERAL AWARENESS

4. Who raised the slogan “Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it”?

(a) Mahatma Gandhi

(b) Subhash Chandra Bose

(c) Bal Gangadhar Tilak

(d) Lala Lajpath Rai

Ans: C

5. Which Indian state is the largest in terms of the total area covered ?

(a) Maharashtra

(b) Madhya Pradesh

(c) Rajasthan

(d) Tamil Nadu

Ans: C

6. Xylem helps in transportation of which of the following?

(a) Food

(b) Water

(c) Nutrients

(d) Both food and water

Ans: B

QUANTITATIVE APTITUDE

7. If the diameter of a sphere is 14 cm, then what is the surface area (in cm2) of the sphere?

(a) 616

(b) 308

(c) 462

(d) 636

Ans: A

8. If the price of pen decreases by 20%, then a man can buy 10 more pens for Rs 100. What is the new price (in Rs) of each pen?

(a) 1

(b) 2

(c) 4

(d) 5

Ans: B

9. A certain sum of money triples itself in 5 years at simple interest. In how many years it will be five times?

(a) 5

(b) 8

(c) 10

(d) 15

Ans: C

ENGLISH

10. Select the correct alternative out of the four to fill in the blank.

Fourteen kilometres ______ not a short distance to reach to my office daily.

(a) are

(b) has

(c) have

(d) is