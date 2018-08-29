Haryana Staff Selection Commission released a job notification for 18,128 Group D positions on August 26th for which the application process began from today, August 29th. Candidates who are interested in applying for the positions can apply at the HSSC’s official website, hssc.gov.in. The last date to apply for these 18,128 positions is September 18th. The last date to pay the application fees is September 21st.

HSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 116 types of positions for 74 different state departments and agencies, the details of which can be accessed in the official notification. Candidates must have at least finished matriculation from a recognised board with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects up to matriculation. Candidates must be between the age of 18 and 42 with age relaxation for reserved category candidates.

Here is how to apply for the 2018 HSSC Group D Position:

Log in to the HSSC’s official registration website. Click on the orange registration button on the home page. Follow the instruction to register for the HSSC website. After registration and generation of log-in credentials, log in to the HSSC website. Apply for the Haryana Group D positions by following the instructions.

Candidates can go through the official notification for more information on exam pattern, reservation policies, documents needed at the time of application among others. The date of examination is not yet announced and is expected to be announced after the application process.