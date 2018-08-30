Redmi series phones from Xiaomi are quite popular in India and now the Chinese company is all set to launch it latest iteration, the Redmi 6 series, in India. The popular series is already available in three variants – that is, a standard model along with Redmi 6 Pro and Redmi 6A – in the international market. Now, Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi Global VP and MD, shared a tweet that hinted at the imminent launch of these smartphones.

On his personal Twitter handle, Jain shared a video that shows the number 6 with three smartphone outlines behind it. “#DeshKeNayeSmartphones! Mi fans! We’ve got more than one for you! Coming very soon,” the tweet read. While this does not overtly mention launch of the Redmi 6 Series phones, it is a hint. Two of the smartphones feature no display notches, while the third does, clearly pointing at the Redmi 6 Pro, which is the only one among the three to sport a display notch.

While Jain didn’t reveal a launch date, a report by NDTV Gadgets claims that the Redmi 6 series will be launched in India on September 5th. Apparently Mi India has sent media invites that show the same three smartphones revealing September 5th as date for a launch event in New Delhi.

As information about these upcoming phones is already available on Mi global home page, here’s a glimpse of what might be coming to India next. In the home country, Redmi 6 price is set at CNY 799 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant, and CNY 999 for the model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

On the other hand, the Redmi 6A price is set at CNY 599 for the lone 2GB RAM/ 16GB on-board storage variant. And finally, the Redmi 6 Pro, available in three options, is priced at CNY 999 for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, CNY 1,199 for the 4GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, and CNY 1,299 for the 4GB, 64GB variant.