The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has once again changed the counselling schedule for the BCECE 2018 admissions to engineering colleges in Bihar. The Board had opened up the website for the third round of registration on August 29th and was supposed to release the third allotment result today.

However, it released a notification yesterday stating that the registration period has been extended to September 1st and has not mentioned any dates when the board is expected to release the allotment result.

The BCECEB had released a notification on August 28th about the third round of registration BCECE 2018 and the candidates eligible to register. However, the August 30th notification asks candidates to keep checking the website from September 3rd for latest updates.

It is recommended that candidates keep a track of both the websites so as not to miss any important updates – the first website being BCECEB’s official website and the second theBCECE admissions website.

Meanwhile, candidates who have missed all previous opportunities to lock their choice for the BCECE 2018 admissions and are still eligible to register their choices can do so at bceceadmissions.nic.in. The last date to lock choices is September 1st up to 11:59 p.m.

The 2018 BCECE exam for the PCM group was conducted on April 29th and April 30th, and the results were declared on June 19th. The Counselling for BCECE 2018 began on July 18th and the counselling process was supposed to end on August 15th, according to the original schedule.