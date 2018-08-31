The next Reliance JioPhone 2 flash sale will be held at noon on Thursday, September 6th, according to the web page for the JioPhone 2 on the official Reliance Jio website, jio.com. This will be the third flash sale of the handset.

The JioPhone 2 comes with dual SIM and a 2.4-inch QVGA display. Its 2,000mAh battery, the company claims, will keep the JioPhone 2 juiced up for up to 15 days on standby. The phone also has an SD card slot and memory can be expanded by as much as 128GB. The JioPhone also features a QWERTY keyboard for easy typing.

How to buy JioPhone 2 during flash sale

Log on to the Reliance Jio website during the flash sale. Navigate to the page for the JioPhone 2. Enter your pin code and provide your details such as mobile number and email ID. Make the payment for the JioPhone 2 flash sale. An order confirmation will be sent to your registered mobile number and email ID.

The Reliance JioPhone 2 is priced at Rs. 2,999 and to get your hands on one you will have to sign up for the next flash sale set for September 6th.