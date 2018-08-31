Prepare for the SBI Clerk exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SBI Clerk exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SBI Clerk exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

MARKETING AND COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE

1. ___ is not a product life cycle in marketing.

(a) maturity

(b) growth

(c) introduction

(d) decline

(e) planning

Ans: E

2. Printing orientation that is wider and less tall is

(a) portrait concentration

(b) icon

(c) page set

(d) landscape orientation

(e) wide-angle

Ans: D

GENERAL AWARNESS

3. Which of the following is NOT an important function of Reserve Bank of India?

(a) Management of Foreign Exchange Reserves

(b) Foreign Exchange related current and capital account management

(c) Devising Foreign Trade policy of India

(d) Debt and Cash Management for State Govts

(e) Regulation of Govt. Securities

Ans: C

4. Which of the following terms is used in the field of Economics?

(a) Ampere

(b) Horse Power

(c) Relative Density

(d) Arbitrage

(e) Joule’s Law

Ans: D

5. Which of the following awards is given to sportspersons?

(a) Kalidas Samman

(b) Saraswati Samman

(c) Ashok Chakra

(d) Arjuna Award

(e) Vyas Samman

Ans: D

QUANTITATIVE APTITUDE

6. The average monthly income of P and Q is Rs. 7050. The average monthly income of Q and R is Rs. 7700, and that of P and R is Rs. 8250. What is the monthly income of P?

(a) Rs. 7200

(b) Rs. 7800

(c) Rs. 7400

(d) Rs. 8000

(e) Rs. 7600

Ans: E

7. The side of a square is equal to height of a triangle. If the area of the triangle is 294 m2 and the respective ratio of its height and base is 3:4, what is the perimeter of the square in metres?

(a) 108

(b) 96

(c) 84

(d) 72

(e) 60

Ans: C

8. A certain sum of money triples itself in 5 years at simple interest. In how many years it will be five times?

(a) 5

(b) 8

(c) 10

(d) 15

Ans: C

ENGLISH

9. Find out the grammatical error in these sentences.

It seems like that I (1) am the most (2) beautiful girl on (3) this planet . (4)

(a) 1

(b) 2

(c) 3

(d) 4

(e) No error

Ans: A

10. Fill in the blanks with the most appropriate option.

Organization should implement some practices that the army follows ___ younger staff with important conclusions.

(a) experiencing

(b) nominating

(c) responsible

(d) entrusting

(e) supportive