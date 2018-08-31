National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) declared the first semester results of Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) 2018 today, August 31st. All candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the result at nios.ac.in. The examination were conducted in the month of April of this year.

The result were declared for all the streams, i.e. Senior Secondary, Secondary, and Vocational. Around 2.71 lakh candidates participated in the exam for all the streams mentioned above, reports Times of India.

Here is how to check the NIOS D.El.Ed 2018 result:

Log in the the official website of NIOS. Hover the cursor on results tab and click on ‘Public Examination (Sec, Sr. Sec, Voc D.El.Ed)‘ link. The new page will link to various streams. Click on the relevant stream. Enter the roll number and click on ‘Search’. The result will be displayed which can be printed out.

NIOS is an autonomous institute under the HRD ministry. NIOS D.El.Ed is a course to improve the training of the teachers and making learning more effective. The course is open to any person who is employed as a teacher in a government or private organisation.