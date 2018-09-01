Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 examination application process has commenced from today, September 1st. Candidates who are interested in applying for the exam can do so at gate.iitm.ac.in. The last date to apply without any late fee is September 21st. Extended closing date, though with late fee if applied after September 21st, is October 1st, 2018. The examination is scheduled to be held in the month of February 2019.

The detailed eligibility criteria for candidates to apply for the GATE 2019 examination can be accessed in this link. The examination will be conducted on 24 subjects and the candidates can appear in any one subject. The GATE brochure states, “The online examination paper will contain some questions for which numerical answers must be keyed in by the candidate using a virtual keypad. Rest of the questions will be of Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type. The Candidates will use ONLY an on-screen virtual calculator provided for the examination.”

GATE 2019 Important Dates Activity Date GATE Online Application commencement September 1st, 2018 Closing Date for Submission September 21st, 2018 Extended Closing Date for Submission October 1st, 2018 Last date for requesting change of exam city November 16th, 2018 Admit card for GATE 2019 January 4th, 2019 GATE 2019 Exam (9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm) February 2nd, 3rd, 9th, 10th, 2019 GATE 2019 result March 16th, 2019

Here is how to apply for GATE 2019:

Log in to the official website of GATE 2019. Click on this link to register to the website. Candidates must have a mobile number and an email ID to successfully register and general log-in credentials. With the credentials, login to the GATE 2019 website on this page. Complete the application process and upload all the necessary documents and photographs and pay the application fee. The registration is complete and print outs of the application can be taken for future reference.

Candidates can access full details on eligibility criteria, examination centres, subjects, and things to take care while applying on the GATE 2019 brochure. Apart from various exam centres in India, GATE 2019 will also have exam centres in Addis Ababa, Colombo, Dhaka, Kathmandu, Dubai, and Singapore.