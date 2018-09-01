HRD Ministry launches ‘Atal Ranking’ for institutions

The human resource development (HRD) ministry launched the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARRIA).

The aim is to promote a culture of innovation and research in higher education.

The rankings are named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The ARRIA will rank educational institutions for innovation output based on all major indicators and parameters used globally.

Idea Cellular, Vodafone complete merger

The merger of Idea Cellular and Vodafone India has been completed.

This creates India’s biggest telecom service provider with over 408 million subscribers, taking top spot from Bharti Airtel.

Vodafone Idea Ltd will have all India revenue market share of 32.2%.

Balesh Sharma has been appointed Vodafone-Idea’s first CEO.

IWAI makes India’s first standardised modern ship design for Ganga a reality

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has made public 13 standardised state-of-the-art ship designs suitable for large barge haulage on the river Ganga (National Waterway-1).

This marks a critical milestone in the growth of the country’s Inland Water Transport (IWT).

It will help overcome the unique navigation challenges of the Ganga.

It will also help the domestic shipbuilding industry working on inland vessels, opening possibilities for cargo and passenger movement on National Waterway-1.

PM Narendra Modi launches India Post Payments Bank

PM Narendra Modi is set to launch the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

IPPB has been envisioned as an accessible, affordable and trusted bank for the common man.

The aim is to help achieve the financial inclusion objectives of the Union Government in a quick manner.

IPPB will utilize the vast network of the Department of Posts which covers the country with more than 300,000 Postmen and Grameen Dak Sewaks.

At launch, IPPB will have 650 branches and 3,250 access points across the country.

