Go through previous years’ IBPS Clerk question papers to prepare for the exam. Here we’ve selected a few questions from previous years’ IBPS Clerk exam question papers – and we’ve given the answers as well – so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ IBPS Clerk exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

English

1. Choose the best word that fits in the meaning of the sentences to make them grammatical coherent.

I. A troubled student and his PhD guide _________ a way for websites to reduce the incidence of spam which troubled internet users in the 2000s.

II. One of the biggest drawbacks of concrete is that it often develop cracks and scientists have now _________ self-healing concrete.

(A) create

(B) devised

(C) develop

(D) thought

(E) invent

Ans: B

2. Find out which part of the following sentence has an error.

When the bison had gone down (1) / to the water hole to drink, (2) / the jackal goes up to the lion (3) / and started talking to him. (4)

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 3

(D) 4

(E) No error

Ans: C

3. In the following sentence, one of the four words printed in bold may be either wrongly spelt or inappropriate in the context of the sentence. Find that word.

The first thing that catches your eye (1) in the building (2) is the flour (3) with laser lights. (4)

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 3

(D) 4

(E) No error

Ans: C

Numerical ability

4. 10.8 × 5.5 × 8.4 = ?

(A) 458.69

(B) 489.96

(C) 498.96

(D) 485.69

(E) None of these

Ans: C

5. The speed of a man is 3/4th the speed of a bicycle. The bicycle covers 192m in 8 seconds. How much time will the man take to cover 54m?

(A) 3 seconds

(B) 4 seconds

(C) 7 seconds

(D) 5 seconds

(E) None of these

Ans: A

6. What should come in the place of the question mark?

8 ; 15 ; 29 ; 50 ; 78 ; ?

(A) 68

(B) 9

(C) 115

(D) 94

(E) 113

Ans: E

Reasoning

7. The positions of how many digits in the number 5314687 will remain unchanged after the digits are rearranged in ascending order within the number?

(A) None

(B) One

(C) Two

(D) Three

(E) More than three

Ans: C

8. If each alternate letter in the word “FLIPPER” starting with F is changed to the next letter in the English alphabetical series and each of the remaining letters is changed to the previous letters in the English alphabetical series, then how many letters will appear more than once in the new arrangement?

(A) None

(B) One

(C) Two

(D) Three

(E) Four

Ans: A

General awareness/Computer knowledge

9. The computer hard disk stores information in:

(A) Tables

(B) Rows and columns

(C) Blocks

(D) Tracks and sectors

(E) All of these

Ans: D

10. The Head of the Reserve Bank of India is officially known as:

(A) President of RBI

(B) Chief Executive of RBI

(C) Managing Director (MD) of RBI

(D) Executive Director of RBI

(E) Governor of RBI