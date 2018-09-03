GATE 2019 important dates: Full schedule for IIT-G GATE 2019 exam
Registration for GATE 2019 has begun and student can apply for GATE 2019 now. But you should know about important dates for the IITG entrance exam.
To apply for GATE 2019, log on to the official website of the 2019 exam, gate.iitm.ac.in. The application will be open until September 21st, 2018, for the February 2019 exam.
GATE 2019 schedule and exam dates
|Event
|Day
|Date
|GATE 2019 online application starts
|Saturday
|September 1st, 2018
|GATE 2019 online application ends
|Friday
|September 21st, 2018
|Extended online application date
|Monday
|October 1st, 2018
|Last Date for requesting change of examination city
|Friday
|November 16th, 2018
|Admit Card release date
|Friday
|January 4th, 2019
|GATE 2019 exam dates
|
Saturday
Sunday
Saturday
Sunday
|
February 2nd, 2019
February 3rd, 2019
February 9th, 2019
February 10th, 2019
|GATE 2019 result date
|Saturday
|March 16th, 2019
The GATE 2019 exam will be held in two sessions – the forenoon session is tentatively scheduled for 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, while the afternoon session is tentatively scheduled for 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.