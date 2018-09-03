GATE 2019 registration has been opened and students who wish to take admission to post-graduate courses can apply for the GATE 2019 exam. Here are all the important dates and schedule for GATE 2019.

To apply for GATE 2019, log on to the official website of the 2019 exam, gate.iitm.ac.in. The application will be open until September 21st, 2018, for the February 2019 exam.

GATE 2019 schedule and exam dates

Event Day Date GATE 2019 online application starts Saturday September 1st, 2018 GATE 2019 online application ends Friday September 21st, 2018 Extended online application date Monday October 1st, 2018 Last Date for requesting change of examination city Friday November 16th, 2018 Admit Card release date Friday January 4th, 2019 GATE 2019 exam dates Saturday Sunday Saturday Sunday February 2nd, 2019 February 3rd, 2019 February 9th, 2019 February 10th, 2019 GATE 2019 result date Saturday March 16th, 2019

The GATE 2019 exam will be held in two sessions – the forenoon session is tentatively scheduled for 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, while the afternoon session is tentatively scheduled for 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.