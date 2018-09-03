GATE 2019 registration has been opened and students who wish to take admission to post-graduate courses can apply for the GATE 2019 exam. Here are all the important dates and schedule for GATE 2019.

To apply for GATE 2019, log on to the official website of the 2019 exam, gate.iitm.ac.in. The application will be open until September 21st, 2018, for the February 2019 exam.

GATE 2019 schedule and exam dates

Event Day Date
GATE 2019 online application starts Saturday September 1st, 2018
GATE 2019 online application ends Friday September 21st, 2018
Extended online application date Monday October 1st, 2018
Last Date for requesting change of examination city  Friday November 16th, 2018
Admit Card release date Friday January 4th, 2019
GATE 2019 exam dates
Saturday 
Sunday
Saturday 
Sunday
February 2nd, 2019 
February 3rd, 2019 
February 9th, 2019 
February 10th, 2019 
GATE 2019 result date Saturday March 16th, 2019

The GATE 2019 exam will be held in two sessions – the forenoon session is tentatively scheduled for 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, while the afternoon session is tentatively scheduled for 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.