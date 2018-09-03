NITI Aayog launches MOVE Cyclathon to promote clean mobility

NITI Aayog flagged off MOVE Cyclathon, a cycle rally to promote cleaner, accessible modes of transport.

The cyclothon was held as a run up to the ‘MOVE: Global Mobility Summit’ to be held on September 7th and 8th in New Delhi.

The summit aims to drive the government’s goals for vehicle electrification and renewable energy integration.

The goal is to speed up India’s transition to a clean energy economy.

Government inaugurates home for 1,000 widows ‘Krishna Kutir’ in Vrindavan

The Minister for Women & Child Development, Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, along with Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath Yogi inaugurated the widows’ home ‘Krishna Kutir’ in Vrindavan, Mathura.

Krishna Kutir is a special home for 1,000 widows set up under the Ministry’s Swadhar Greh scheme and is the largest facility of its kind created by a government organization.

It was constructed to mitigate the plight of widows living in pathetic condition in Vrindavan.

Mauritius tops India’s FDI charts again in FY18

Mauritius remained the top source of foreign direct investment (FDI) into India in 2017-18.

The island nation in the Indian Ocean was followed by Singapore.

Total FDI for FY2018 stood at $37.36 billion, a small rise over the $36.31 billion recorded for the previous fiscal.

ITI Limited partners with start-ups to boost manufacturing of ICT, IoT and Defence Technology

ITI Limited has signed agreements with leading start-ups and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for the manufacture of a wide range of ICT-IOT based solutions.

These include civil and military advanced radar systems, advanced edge router systems, next generation 5G technology products, digital security solutions, and others.

For first time, Census 2021 will collect data on OBCs

The 2021 Census will collect data on the Other Backward Classes for the first time.

Also, the compilation of data for the 2021 Census is expected to be completed in just three years, as opposed to the seven to eight years it currently takes.

India finishes Asian Games 2018 with biggest ever medal tally of 69

India achieved its best-ever medal tally at the Asians Games with 69 medals in total.

India has equalled its best gold medal haul of 15 gold medals, after a span of 67 years.

At the Asian Games 2018, India picked up 15 gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze medals.

India finished 8th in the medal tally.

