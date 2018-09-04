Prepare for the SBI PO exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SBI PO exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SBI PO exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

English

1. Which of the phrases should replace the bolded phrases to make it meaningful and grammatically correct?

Banks charge differently rate of interest depending on the size of the loan.

(A) difference in rate of interest

(B) differently what rate of interest

(C) different rates of interest

(D) the different rates of interest

(E) No correction required

Ans: C

2. Which of the phrases should replace the bolded phrases to make it meaningful and grammatically correct?

A doctor’s association has threatened to go on indefinite strike support of their teachers.

(A) on supporting to

(B) for support

(C) in support of

(D) to supporting

(E) No correction required

Ans: C

3. Find out the word which is wrongly spelt or inappropriate in the context.

An economy relies (1) on its access (2) to dependable (3) and affordable (4) sources of energy.

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 3

(D) 4

(E) All correct

Ans: E

Quantitative aptitude

4. Samantha, Jessica, and Roseline begin to jog around a circular stadium. They complete their revolution in 84 seconds, 56 seconds, and 63 seconds respectively. After how many seconds will they be together at the starting point?

(A) 336

(B) 504

(C) 252

(D) Cannot be determined

(E) None of these

Ans: B

5. If x + y = 20 and xy = 84, what is the value of x square + y square?

(A) 232

(B) 400

(C) 128

(D) Cannot be determined

(E) None of the rest

Ans: A

6. 32% of 860 x ? = 61920

(A) 252

(B) 255

(C) 215

(D) 205

(E) None of these

Ans: E

Reasoning

7. In a certain code TEMPORAL is written as OLDSMBSP. How is CONSIDER written in that code?

(A) RMNBSFEJ

(B) BNMRSFEJ

(C) RMNBJEFS

(D) TOPDQDCH

(E) None of these

Ans: A

8. Pratap correctly remembers that his mother’s birthday is before twenty third April but after Nineteenth April, whereas his sister correctly remembers that their mother’s birthday is not on or after twenty second April. On which day in April is definitely their mother’s birthday?

(A) Twentieth

(B) Twenty-first

(C) Twentieth or twenty-first

(D) Cannot be determined

(E) None of these

Ans: C

9. Among A, B, C, D and E, each having a different weight, D is heaving than A only and C is lighter than B and E. Who among them is the heaviest?

(A) B

(B) E

(C) C

(D) Cannot be determined

(E) None of these

Ans: D

General awareness

10. E-Commerce uses the following:

(A) Designing customer-specific product

(B) Call centres

(C) Publicity

(D) Motivating the staff

(E) None of the rest