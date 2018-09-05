Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the Railway University, which will be India’s first railway university, at Vadodara today, September 5th. The university will initially offer two courses; one will be a Bachelor of Science in Transportation Technology, while the second will be a Bachelor of Business Administration in Transport Management.

So far, 103 students have been shortlisted for the undergraduate course at the university, the Indian Express reports. Reportedly, candidates were selected based on the NRTI aptitude test which was conducted in July this year.

The university will be run from Pratap Vilas Palace, which currently houses National Academy of Indian Railways. Both institutions will share this campus until a new campus is set up by the Railways. There is a separate hostel for 17 girls.

The Indian Express further reports that the course fee for the new courses will be Rs. 91,000, and that there is a 50% scholarship on tuition fees for the first batch of students.